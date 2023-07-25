Published Dec 14, 2012
A Collector's Trek #7: The TMP Happy Meal Promotion
In the most recent installment of A Collector’s Trek, we examined some of the odder items released to promote Star Trek: The Motion Picture. This time around, we’re going to take a look at perhaps the most pioneering bit of merchandising tied to the film. A promotional product that still influences a worldwide industry even today. That’s right… I hope you’re hungry, because today we are going to unwrap our cheeseburgers, dip our French fries in ketchup, and take a satisfying bite out of the Star Trek TMP McDonald’s Happy Meal Promotion. Hope you brought napkins.
Happy Meal tie-in promotions have been a constant part of my life. As a kid, I remember bugging my parents to take me each week to McDonald’s so I could complete my Muppet Babies figurine set. During my high school and college years, the Happy Meal was a cheap (and fun) alternative to the sometimes belly-bulging adult value meals. And now as a father, I get to complete the circle and give in to my sons’ pleas for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Young Justice meals. I guess I was born at a perfect time to witness my entire life played out through a fast food perspective. I’m lucky that way. Had I been born a decade earlier, I would have grown up without meals meant to make me smile.
See, back in the early 1970’s there was no such thing as a “happy meal” (regardless of what your mom tried to label her meatloaf and lumpy mashed potatoes as). Children eating with their parents at McDonald’s were forced to choose their nourishment from the adult menu. But thanks to the genius of advertising exec Bob Bernstein, an alternative meal option was created in 1977 for this younger demographic. After witnessing his son gazing at colorful cereal boxes during breakfast time, Bernstein reasoned that a similar approach could be applied to his client McDonald’s food to make it more appealing to children. He and his design team came up with the Happy Meal: A burger, small fries, cookies, and a small gift… All enclosed inside a lavish box covered in images meant to appeal to kids. So what does all this have to do with Star Trek? Glad you asked. In 1979, McDonald’s decided to up the ante with their Happy Meals by using them as a marketing promotion for a current family film or television property. The idea was that children would watch a film or show and then beg their parents to rush out and buy a Happy Meal based on it. And what did McDonald’s choose as the first film to base such a promotion around? Yup, you guessed it: Star Trek: The Motion Picture. It was the ultimate marketing no-brainer. Star Trek appealed to multiple age groups and had a pre-existing audience that few other films of the time could claim, making it the perfect choice for this initial fast food pairing.
-Star Trek Rings: Snap-together plastic rings molded in a variety of colors. The square front of each ring featured a raised portrait which opened to reveal a tiny hidden compartment. Perfect for storing, umm, your straw wrapper I guess?
-Star Trek Double Glitter Iron-On Sheets: This little sheet of TMP related iron-on images had so much glitter involved that they had to put the word “double” in the description. And just in case you pick one of these up in the secondary market nowadays…. Yes, they do indeed still work! I recently made a Spock shirt for my youngest son using one of these babies.
-Star Trek Bracelet: Made of translucent plastic, this bracelet featured images of the crew and a shot of the Enterprise on the buckling mechanism. Maybe not the most exciting item in the batch, but it is definitely the most fashionable.
