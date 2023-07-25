A Collector's Trek #7: The TMP Happy Meal Promotion

In the most recent installment of A Collector’s Trek, we examined some of the odder items released to promote Star Trek: The Motion Picture. This time around, we’re going to take a look at perhaps the most pioneering bit of merchandising tied to the film. A promotional product that still influences a worldwide industry even today. That’s right… I hope you’re hungry, because today we are going to unwrap our cheeseburgers, dip our French fries in ketchup, and take a satisfying bite out of the Star Trek TMP McDonald’s Happy Meal Promotion. Hope you brought napkins.

Happy Meal tie-in promotions have been a constant part of my life. As a kid, I remember bugging my parents to take me each week to McDonald’s so I could complete my Muppet Babies figurine set. During my high school and college years, the Happy Meal was a cheap (and fun) alternative to the sometimes belly-bulging adult value meals. And now as a father, I get to complete the circle and give in to my sons’ pleas for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Young Justice meals. I guess I was born at a perfect time to witness my entire life played out through a fast food perspective. I’m lucky that way. Had I been born a decade earlier, I would have grown up without meals meant to make me smile.