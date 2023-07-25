Published May 7, 2015
A Bad Beginning with Walter Koenig
A Bad Beginning with Walter Koenig
Walter Koenig wasn’t happy with me. And who could blame him? He was calling from the set of Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, a soundstage nestled on the Paramount Pictures lot in California. I was in my Starlog office in New York City (Park Avenue, 32nd Street). I had no idea why Koenig wanted to chat with me. After all, we had met once but extremely briefly at a Boston Starlog Festival convention engineered by Creation Entertainment a year earlier. He knew Starlog Publisher Kerry O’Quinn and our ex-columnist David (“The Trouble with Tribbles”) Gerrold, but me? As Starlog’s Editor, I was just a name on the magazine’s masthead.
David McDonnell, "the maitre’d of the science fiction universe," has dished up coverage of pop culture for more than three decades. Beginning his professional career in 1975 with the weekly "Media Report" news column in
he joined
in 1980. After 31 months as
s Managing Editor (beginning in October 1982), he became that pioneering SF magazine’s longtime Editor (1985-2009). He also served as Editor of its sister publications Comics
and
At the same time, he edited numerous licensed movie one-shots
(
and James Bond films
etc
) and three ongoing official magazine series devoted to
TV sagas
(
)
He apparently still holds this galaxy’s record for editing more magazine pieces about
in total than any other individual, human or alien.