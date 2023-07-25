Published Sep 30, 2016
9 Things You Need To Know About Destination Star Trek Europe
Destination Star Trek Europe(DSTE) is shaping up to be the world's largest Star Trek 50th Anniversary event. Set for October 7-9 at the UK's NEC Birmingham, fans can meet Star Trek celebrities, explore interactive exhibits, learn about Star Trek’s impact on science, space and technology, and enjoy parties fit for a golden anniversary. StarTrek.com has broken eveything down into 9 Things You Need to Know About Destination Star Trek Europe.
1. Star Trek Celebrities
Actors from across the Star Trek universe will be appearing on stage throughout the weekend and available for autographs and photo ops.
Greg Grunberg, the actor who most recently appeared as Finnegan in Star Trek Beyond, will host an opening ceremony on Friday night. And what will really set this apart is that every Trek guest will assemble on stage during the ceremony.
2. Stages
DSTE will unfold across three stages – the Enterprise Stage, Voyager Stage and Excelsior Stage.
That means something will be going on pretty much all day, every day. Check the schedule so that you can plan where you want to be and when.
3. Celebrity Talks
Every Star Trek celebrity will be on stage, but it’s the unusual – yet super-logical – combinations that will have people talking afterward.
Tale of Two Daxs will feature Nicole de Boer and Terry Farrell sharing memories, much like they shared a character.
All Hail the 50 Year March of the Klingons will feature Robert O’Reilly in costume as Gowron, along with Terry Farrell.
TOS A Look Back will bring together George Takei and Walter Koenig.
Movies to Series will put the spotlight on TOS star Koenig and TOS film guest Christopher Lloyd, as well as TNG regular Marina Sirtis and First Contact guest Alice Krige.
How about the combo of mother, son and… counselor, or Gates McFadden, Wil Wheaton and Marina Sirtis?
4. Panels
Panels throughout the weekend will celebrate Trek games, collectibles, publishing, cosplay and more, often with familiar Trek names participating.
Two Trek Talks - including one with former NASA astronaut Al Worden - will explore Star Trek's influence on science and pop culture.
Disruptor Beam will take players inside the popular Star Trek Timelines game.
The Wand Company will show fans how they created the TOSBluetooth Communicator.
Eaglemoss will reveal details about the Official Starships Collection.
5. Bridges
If you’ve never acted in a Trek show or movie, you can still get in on the action, thanks to replica bridges that will be available for solo photos or once-in-a-lifetime photo ops:
William Shatner, George Takei and Walter Koenig together on the TOS bridge.
Marina Sirtis or Wil Wheaton on the TNG bridge.
William Shatner and Christopher Lloyd together on the Bird of Prey bridge.
And prepare to be assimilated in the Borg regeneration chambers.
6. Art Exhibit & Prop/Costume Museum
Making its UK debut, 50 Artists. 50 Years. art exhibition features Star Trek-inspired works by 50 artists from around the world.
Fans are invited to tour the art exhibit for free throughout the weekend, and some of the artists - follow StarTrek.com on social media for names and times - will be signing 50 Artists. 50 Years. books, posters and prints throughout the event.
The Prop & Costume Museum returns to DSTE with costumes from The Motion Picture, Voyager, Enterprise and Deep Space Nine, along with props from The Next Generation, Voyager and more.
7. Cosplay World Record Attempt & Contests
Fans, as they do at every Trek event, will turn up in their most-fanciful, most-inventive, craziest costumes, as well as in their Starfleet uniforms.
DSTE will heighten the excitement on Saturday by trying to break their Guinness World Record for “The Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Star Trek Characters,” set during Destination Star Trek London in 2012. That day, 1,063 fans gathered together in costume, beating the previous record of 1,040. So get a costume and be part of the world record attempt.
And don’t forget to participate in the Cosplay Competition on Saturday and Sunday. Who knows, a Trek celebrity may judge your costume and you could win prizes, too.
8. Fan Fun
The entertainment will go, pardon the pun, beyond, at DSTE.
Can you sing… in the style of William Shatner? Then you don’t want to miss Kirk-a-oke.
The Red Shirt ‘Fight’ Off will give anyone sporting a redshirt the chance to enact the best redshirt death.
Want to relax? Grab a bite or drink? Grunt at Tribbles? Then head on over to the Klingon Zone.
9. Parties & Performances
The fun won't end when the show floor closes each evening.
Slip into your finest Starfleet attire and beam over to the Federation Ball on Friday evening.
William Shatner, on Saturday evening, will perform his acclaimed one-man show, Shatner’s World, for the first time in the UK.
Celebrate Star Trek's 50th anniversary at the Saturday Night Party at Quark's Bar and Casino, which will feature a performance by the fan-favorite Star Trek Rat Pack, a/k/a Armin Shimerman, Max Grodenchik, Vaughn Armstrong, Jeffrey Combs and Casey Biggs.
Don't Forget...
If you’ve never been to a Destination Star Trek event, or it’s been a while since you’ve been to a convention, a few helpful reminders follow to help you enjoy the experience to its fullest.
- Know What's Included: Some packages include photo ops and special event tickets, but some do not. Check your tickets' details.
- Buy Tickets Before You Go: Purchase tickets in advance for the autographs, photo ops, panels and separate-admission shows that are not part of your admission ticket or package. It’ll not only save you time standing on lines, but you’ll avoid the frustration of being on site, only to discover what you’re after has sold out.
- Plan Your Day(s): Check out the DSTEschedule online and prioritize what you really want to see. There are so many choices that you may need to decide what is most important.
- Bring Extra Power: Scotty will not be able to supply more power, so you have to bring extra batteries for your phone and camera. And make sure everything is fully charged each evening. You don't want to miss that once-in-a-lifetime photo.
- Wear Comfortable Shoes: You will definitely get your "steps in" as you go between the three stages, photo opps and exhibitions.
- Bring a Bag: Whether it's a photograph, signed print or that exclusive collectible you purchased at the Ferengi Bazaar, you will want to keep your memories in pristine condition. So, bring a backpack or tote to carry everything home safely.
For additional details and to purchase tickets to DSTE, go to DestinationStarTrek.com. And if you can't attend, follow the StarTrek.com team all weekend on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest news!