Destination Star Trek Europe(DSTE) is shaping up to be the world's largest Star Trek 50th Anniversary event. Set for October 7-9 at the UK's NEC Birmingham, fans can meet Star Trek celebrities, explore interactive exhibits, learn about Star Trek’s impact on science, space and technology, and enjoy parties fit for a golden anniversary. StarTrek.com has broken eveything down into 9 Things You Need to Know About Destination Star Trek Europe.

1. Star Trek Celebrities

Actors from across the Star Trek universe will be appearing on stage throughout the weekend and available for autographs and photo ops.