9 Things to Know about "Menage a Troi"

Robert Legato made his directing debut with "Menage a Troi." The Emmy Award-winning TNG special effects artist/supervisor later called the shots on "The Nth Degree," a TNG episode, and "If Wishes Were Horses," a FX-heavy episode of Deep Space Nine. Legato went on to work on such films as Armageddon, The Departed, Avatar, Hugo, The Jungle Book and the upcoming The Lion King, winning a couple of Oscars along the way.

