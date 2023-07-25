9 Things To Know About "Blood Oath"

Speaking to Ian Spelling of the New York Times Syndicate in 1995, Colicos said that he received the "Blood Oath" script in acts as they were completed, but that he nearly turned down the gig because Kor was depicted as an overweight, drunk, rather Falstaff-ian buffoon. "(Executive producer) Michael Piller told me Kor, Koloth and Kang become heroic in the end, and that one of us might be kept alive," Colicos recalled. "I said, 'I'm Ishmael, who lives to tell the story, otherwise I ain't interested.'"

Klingon Kompadres

Campbell had a great time working with Colicos and Ansara. "I'd always known John's work as an actor, but I didn't know him personally before this. He's a terrific guy," Campbell told the Philadelphia Daily News back in 1994. "I knew Mike and he looked superb. We really had a lot of fun working together. We traded a few Trek stories, but we all have bodies of work that have nothing to do with Star Trek. So we found ourselves talking more about all the other things we'd done."

Really, Frank Lloyd Wright?

Exteriors shots for the Albino's fortress were shot at the Millard House in Pasadena. The textile block house was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright.

The Prequel…

The novel Forged in Fire, penned by Andy Mangels and Michael A. Martin, is a prequel that fills in details about the Albino and Curzon Dax's bond with Kang, Kor and Koloth.

A Party in Sto-Vo-Kor