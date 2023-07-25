When Star Trek and the Real World Collide

Star Trek and real-life space exploration have often gone hand in hand. In fact, the franchise is one of the media's favorite go-to analogies whenever new space technology is revealed. Take, for example, this op-ed headline from CNN, "This new satellite is on a mission straight out of Star Trek."

It's always exciting to see the real astronauts who explore the final frontier mingling with Starfleet officers in the real world. Both sides seem to understand that while people like Alan Shepard and Dr. Sally Ride are the real heroes, Star Trek has played a part in inspiring public interest for space exploration. Thus, whenever we've seen these people in the same room, united by their shared passion for what space travel accomplishes and symbolizes, it stands out as a heartwarming crossover event.

Here are some memorable highlights from when Star Trek cast members have paid tribute to ongoing space exploration and brushed shoulders with NASA legends in the biggest mutual admiration society our galaxy has to offer.

March 16, 1989: Shatner Sends Wake-Up Call to Space Shuttle