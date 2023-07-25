8 Things You Should Know About James Cromwell

Cromwell is a Los Angeles native who grew up in New York City. And we're not kidding when we say grew up; Cromwell stands a towering 6-foot-7.

The actor's credits span more than 50 years. They range from The Fugitive (the TV show), Murder by Death, Barney Miller, Revenge of the Nerds and China Beach, Babe, The People vs. Larry Flynt, L.A. Confidential, The Green Mile, I, Robot and The Longest Yard to Six Feet Under, The Queen, 24, The Artist, American Horror Story: Asylum, Boardwalk Empire, Big Hero 6, and Murder in the First.

"It was nice to come back to Trek," Cromwell said of First Contact in a 1997 interview with Ian Spelling for the New York Times Syndicate. "Fortunately, Tom Hanks (a major Star Trek fan whom then-Paramount Pictures head Sherry Lansing hoped would play Cochrane) was too busy. That was a lucky thing, because I know the writers wrote Cochrane with me in mind. I thought he was an interesting character, and he plays such a pivotal role in Trek history. I have to be honest and say it's just another role for me. I enjoyed making the film and working with everyone again, and I gave it my all, but I'm not a Trekkie. I didn't watch (Glenn) Corbett's work in his episode."