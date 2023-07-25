8 Things You Should Know About Gates McFadden

McFadden appeared as Dr. Crusher in season one of TNG, but clashed with producer Maurice Hurley and beamed off the show. Diana Muldaur played Dr. Pulaski in season two, but then Gene Roddenberry wanted her back, Rick Berman asked her to return, and -- following a nudge from Patrick Stewart -- she agreed to do so.

Prime Directive vs. Hippocratic Oath

Asked by StarTrek.com in a 2012 interview which philosophical aspects of Star Trek she most appreciated, McFadden replied, "I loved, for example, the Prime Directive. I thought that was brilliant. And I loved how that was in conflict with the Hippocratic Oath. How those two are in conflict is really, really interesting. Which one is right? There’s no easy answer. It’s very complex. That, to me, is the world we’re leaving in and that engages me."

Genesis of Directing

The actress stepped behind the camera to direct one episode of TNG. That would be the hour "Genesis," which saw many of the charcters -- including Troi, Riker, Worf, Barclay, Ogawa and even Spot and Livingson -- devolve into assorted creatures.

Brent Spiner, The Godfather

McFadden's son, James, was born in 1991, during TNG's run. And we've got this data: his godfather is Brent Spiner.

Beyond Star Trek

Beyond her work as an actress, McFadden has taught acting, been a regular on the convention circuit, directed numerous plays and for many years served as the artistic director at the Ensemble Studio Theatre/Los Angeles. Among her most-recent projects, she appeared last summer in the surreal music video for the ONSEN song, "Follow the Numbers." Check it out...

