Dwayne Johnson, once better known as The Rock, celebrates his birthday today. And since he’s one of Hollywood’s biggest stars these days and, yes, guest starred on Trek – playing the Pendari Champion in the “Tsunkatse” episode of Voyager – we at StarTrek.com thought we’d share 8 Things You Should Know About Dwayne Johnson…

California Dreaming

Dwayne Douglas Johnson was born on May 2, 1972, in Heyward, California.

Wrestling with Fame