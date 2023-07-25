8 Takeaways from "Will You Take My Hand?" After Trek

And the last After Trek of the year, quite appropriately, focused on "Will You Take My Hand?", the first-season finale of Star Trek: Discovery. Matt Mira welcomed Sonequa Martin-Green and Anthony Rapp to join him in the studio, while Alex Kurtzman, Gretchen J. Berg and Aaron Harberts joined the conversation by Skype.

Here are our top eight After Trek takeaways:

1. Behold... The Enterprise

The biggest of several shockers in the finale was that crazy-cool appearance of the Enterprise NCC-1701 at the very end. Rapp said it gave him "some goosebumps," and he noted that amongst the many fan theories about the series he'd seen, it was mentioned "at least once" that somehow the crew would encounter the Enterprise. "It wouldn't be a theory," Rapp said. "It'd be more like a wish, a hope. So, I hope that the people felt that way felt good about it." Later in the show, Kurtzman explained that the entire season, right down to the appearance of the Enterprise, had been "reverse engineered," by "knowing from the beginning where we wanted to end." That included Burnham's arc, the growing sense of family amongst the Discovery crew and that last shot of the Enterprise. He added the presence of the Enterprise promises answers to come as to why Spock never mentioned a half-sister.

2. Captain Burnham?