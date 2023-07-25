8 Takeaways from "Prologue" After Trek

The actors and Sullivan discussed the joys and challenges of operating within the Mirror Universe. Isaacs liked the decision to not make the Prime and Mirror versions of the characters too wildly different. Everyone had a laugh about the observation that Mirror Landry smiles much more than Prime Landry. Noted Sharma: “I think the prime different between the two… sorry… would be that in the Prime universe, Landry is Starfleet. She’s above board. She’s the one in charge and actually in charge of everyone’s well-being, whereas in the Mirror Universe, she’s the underdog, she’s oppressed and trying to be free.”

Captain Saru

Everyone lauded Doug Jones for his delivery of Saru’s rousing speech to the Discovery crew in the wake of the Lorca blockbuster. Isaacs pointed out that Jones did a particularly outstanding job given that he had to emote through all the rubber on his face. “That’s actually my favorite thing I’ve ever done in my professional career,” Sullivan noted. “Doug was amazing on set… For me, as a lifelong Star Trek fan, it was an opportunity to lean into the ideology of Starfleet, the ideology of what I love so much about Star Trek, and to, finally, after 13 episodes, give the fans the moment that says, ‘Yeah, no, we get it. We believe in Star Trek and Starfleet, too.’ We just had to go through this journey for 12 episodes (to get there).” Sullivan added that the crew has now “come together” as a team, as a family, with everyone being a part of the solution. It was all a slow build and “very, very intentional.”

Sonequa Surprise