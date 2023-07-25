8 Takeaways from After Trek

A fan asked Frakes if it was ever on the table for the TNG crew to visit the Mirror Universe. His reply: “Not that I know of.” How would Mirror Riker have been different from William Riker or Thomas Riker? Frakes cracked, “He probably would have sat down differently.” Of course, Mirror Riker was just introduced in The Next Generation comic series, "Broken Mirror."

FYI: Mira introduced a clip from next week’s episode of Discovery. In it, a familiar figure returns, seemingly from the dead: Landry. She suggests that Lorca pull back, regroup. He leans in, looks her dead in the eyes and says, “I have been to another universe and back. You think I’d come all this way without a plan?”

