7 Times Star Trek Took Us to History Class

The Voyager crew discovers an old pickup truck floating in space, and when Paris turns on the radio, he hears a distress signal. They follow the signal to its origins in the hopes that it will offer a clue for how the crew can return to Earth. They land Voyager on the planet emitting the signal and discover several cryostasis chambers in a mineshaft, with 37 people from Old Earth in stasis. One of them is Amelia Earhart. The crew awakens them and as tensions rise from the very confused and terrified people, Earhart becomes a voice of sanity as she bonds with Janeway. Amelia Earhart’s mysterious disappearance on July 2, 1937 while attempting to fly across the world has inspired much speculation. This episode celebrates her amazing contributions to aviation history.