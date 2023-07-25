Published Jan 6, 2017
7 Things You Should Know About Aron Eisenberg
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's Aron Eisenberg, the fan favorite who played Nog, celebrates his birthday today. And, to mark the occasion, StarTrek.com thought we'd share "7 Things You Should Know About Aron Eisenberg."
- The actor was born with only one kidney, which was defective and failed when he was in his early teens. He went on dialysis at age 14 and had his first transplant at 17, from a cadaver.
- Eisenberg's earliest credits included an episode of the series Straight Up, the TV movie Amityville: The Evil Escapes and the features The Horror Show, Playroom and Beverly Hills Brats, all in the late 1980s.
- When he was cast as Nog, the producers told him nothing about the character, nor was he aware of how many episodes he'd be called upon to do. As he told StarTrek.com in a 2012 interview, "I thought every episode I was doing might be my last episode."
- Eisenberg ultimately played Nog in more than 40 episodes of DS9. He also portrayed Kar, the young Kazon-Ogla, in the Star Trek: Voyager episode “Initiations.”
- On December 29, 2015, Eisenberg underwent a kidney transplant -- the second of his life. Quite miraculously, Eisenberg spent only four months on the waiting list before finding a match. That match? A friend named Beth Bernstein, who'd seen Eisenberg's Facebook post about needing a new kidney, offered to donate one of hers to him, and was a match for Eisenberg. "She is just so incredibly selfless to give to me like this," Eisenberg told StarTrek.com in 2015, "that words cannot express my gratitude to her."
- Eisenberg -- who describes himself as "actor, filmmaker and proud father" on his Twitter page -- @AronEisenberg, still acts and still attends Star Trek conventions. He's also a professional photographer who shoots landscapes, concerts, corporate photography, portraits and more via his company, Aron Scott Photograpy. Go to www.aronscottphotography for details.
- The actor and Malissa Longo, his girlfriend of three years, got engaged on November 26, 2016.