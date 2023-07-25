Published Feb 6, 2017
7 Things You Should Know About Alice Eve
Alice Eve, who made her mark on Star Trek playing Carol Marcus in Star Trek Into Darkness and also wowed audiences during her appearances at Star Trek conventions, turns 35 years old today. And, to commemorate the occasion, StarTrek.com shares 7 Things You Should Know About Alice Eve.
The British actress -- whose parents are both actors -- is best known for her roles in such movies as Starter for 10, She's Out of My League, Sex and the City 2, The Raven, Men in Black 3, Entourage and Black Mirror.
Her left eye is blue and her right eye is green. In other words, she has heterochromia.
Heading into Star Trek Into Darkness, Eve told StarTrek.com in a 2013 interview, she was semi-familiar with the Trek franchise. "I watched it when I was younger, with my grandfather, so I knew about the universe a little bit. And J.J. (Abrams), with the 2009 movie, made Star Trek reach a wider audience. So I definitely was aware of it. But I didn’t know who Carol Marcus was." Once she landed the role, she checked out Bebe Besch's performance in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. "I thought she played her very determinedly, but she was also more mature than I am," Eve explained. "So there was some artistic license that I could take."
Eve read the audionovel version of Star Trek Into Darkness.
A scene cut from Star Trek Into Darkness explained Carol Marcus's British accent.
Eve appeared in the music video for the Paul McCartney song "Queenie Eye." Filmed at the legendary Abbey Road Studio, others in the video include Tracey Ullman, Meryl Streep, Jude Law, Kate Moss, Johnny Depp, James Corden and Eve's Star Trek Into Darkness co-star, Chris Pine.
Eve's upcoming films include The Brits Are Coming, as well as Untogether and Please Stand By, with Dakota Fanning and Toni Collette. Also on the way is Replicas, a sci-fi thriller in which she co-stars with Keanu Reeves. And then there's Bees Make Honey. She executive produced the movie, which is directed by her brother, Jack Eve.
Please join us in wishing Eve a happy birthday.