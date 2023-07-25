7 Things To Know About Chris Pine

The actor made his debut in 2003, in an episode of ER titled "A Thousand Cranes."

Ms. Streisand Will See You Now

Pine is a talented singer. He sang in the 2014 film musical Into the Woods. And, in 2016, no less than Barbra Streisand tapped him to duet with her on "I'll Be Seeing You"/"I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face," for her album, Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway.

A Very Pine Year

The past year or so have been very good to Pine. He not only starred once again as Kirk in Star Trek Beyond, but he earned the best reviews of his career for the drama Hell Or High Water and co-starred in the blockbuster Wonder Woman.

A Wrinkle in Pine

Pine will next be seen in A Wrinkle in Time, co-starring alongside Oprah Winfrey, Storm Reid, Mindy Kaling, Zach Galifianakis and Reese Witherspoon, and directed by Ava DuVernay. Pine plays Dr. Alexander Murray, whose disappearance sets the story in motion. A Wrinkle in Time, based on the beloved Madeleine L'Engle book, will open on March 9, 2018.

Kirk to Kirk

Kirks collided in William Shatner's The Captains documentary. How did Pine enjoying spending time with Shatner as they filmed their bit together? "Bill is a unique man, a passionate man," Pine told StarTrek.com in a 2013 interview. "He’s got so much going on and such a lust for life and for his job. He loves doing what he does. He loves working. I guess I was struck by how insightful he was and the kinds of questions he asked. I was really honored to be a part of such a stellar crew of actors and people who have gotten to the chance to play a Star Trek captain."

