Published Aug 25, 2017
7 Things To Know About Chris Pine
Chris Pine, Star Trek's current Captain Kirk, turns 37 years old today. To celebrate the ocassion, StarTrek.com is pleased to share 7 Things to Know About Chris Pine:
A Pine Start
Pine was born in Los Angeles on August 26, 1980 to actors Robert Pine and Gwynne Gilford. His father preceded him in entering the Star Trek universe, as he portrayed Ambassador Liria in the Voyager hour, "The Chute" and Captain Tavin in the Enterprise episode, "Fusion."
Mom Knows Best
Here's the best bit of activing advice Pine ever got from one of his parents: "My mom always said -- and it’s great note, I think – that there’s no asterisk or ticker tape on the bottom of the screen when a movie plays," Pine recalled to StarTrek.com in 2010. "If you’re having a bad day or a long day and you’ve got to be in love with a woman or, whatever the scene calls for, it’s best just to bring it. It’s best just to do your job as well as possible and not try to blame anything or anyone or be the victim of anything because no one cares. At the end of the day, it’s on celluloid, and there it is."
The First Job
The actor made his debut in 2003, in an episode of ER titled "A Thousand Cranes."
Ms. Streisand Will See You Now
Pine is a talented singer. He sang in the 2014 film musical Into the Woods. And, in 2016, no less than Barbra Streisand tapped him to duet with her on "I'll Be Seeing You"/"I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face," for her album, Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway.
A Very Pine Year
The past year or so have been very good to Pine. He not only starred once again as Kirk in Star Trek Beyond, but he earned the best reviews of his career for the drama Hell Or High Water and co-starred in the blockbuster Wonder Woman.
A Wrinkle in Pine
Pine will next be seen in A Wrinkle in Time, co-starring alongside Oprah Winfrey, Storm Reid, Mindy Kaling, Zach Galifianakis and Reese Witherspoon, and directed by Ava DuVernay. Pine plays Dr. Alexander Murray, whose disappearance sets the story in motion. A Wrinkle in Time, based on the beloved Madeleine L'Engle book, will open on March 9, 2018.
Kirk to Kirk
Kirks collided in William Shatner's The Captains documentary. How did Pine enjoying spending time with Shatner as they filmed their bit together? "Bill is a unique man, a passionate man," Pine told StarTrek.com in a 2013 interview. "He’s got so much going on and such a lust for life and for his job. He loves doing what he does. He loves working. I guess I was struck by how insightful he was and the kinds of questions he asked. I was really honored to be a part of such a stellar crew of actors and people who have gotten to the chance to play a Star Trek captain."
