7 New Trek Stamps Beam Into View

After dropping hints last week through a series of intercepted Starfleet transmissions, our friends at Canada Post today revealed a bold new set of Star Trek stamps. On the heels of their 2016 collection, which celebrated the 50th anniversary of Star Trek: The Original Series, the 2017 release explores the best of what came next in the storied Star Trek franchise.

The first five stamps pay tribute to Starfleet’s finest leaders: James T. Kirk and his counterparts Jean-Luc Picard, Benjamin Sisko, Kathryn Janeway and Jonathan Archer. These fearless explorers saved the galaxy time after time, even in the face of the seemingly unstoppable villains who now loom behind them in the background of their stamps.

The two additional stamps celebrate the intrepid Class-F shuttle and the ominous Borg cube.

Canada Post may not have settled the age-old debate over who was the best captain to grace a Starfleet bridge, but you can campaign for your favourite through the mail. Their 2017 Star Trek collection is now available online at canadapost.ca/startrek or post office locations in Canada.

Admiral Kirk vs. Khan Noonien Singh

Captain Picard vs. Locutus of Borg

Captain Sisko vs. Dukat

Captain Janeway vs. the Borg Queen

Captain Archer vs. Commander Dolim

The Shuttlecraft- Galileo

The Borg