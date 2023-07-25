6 Things You Should Know About Terry Farrell

Farrell was the last series regular cast for DS9, and the pilot was already in production when Farrell won the role of Jadzia. Once she landed the part, she basically went straight into costume fittings and makeup tests, then stepped in front of the camera. “I was a nervous wreck,” Farrell recalled in a StarTrek.com interview in 2011. “I was really excited. After everything I had to do to get the role, I was stunned when I got there and saw how big the set was. It was so intimidating and overwhelming, and I was already so overtired from all the makeup tests and all the excitement. I was so skinny then. I wasn’t eating as healthy as I should have. I was smoking then, so that wasn’t good. But I felt like I was under an enormous amount of pressure. Pretty much everything else had been shot and we had to shoot my stuff. Then they changed my makeup. I guess I had a forehead and they didn’t like how that looked. Michael Westmore came up with the spots and took out the forehead. So we had to re-shoot. And, I’m just not a good sleep-deprived person. I learned so much, but it was really like being thrown in the trenches. I wish I could go back and do it again now. Knowing what I know now, I think I’m far better prepared to play Dax, just as a woman, as a human being on the planet. Being (53) years old. I think I’d do a far better job of playing Dax right now.”