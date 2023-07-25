6 Things You Should Know About Simon Pegg

J.J. Abrams -- who'd already worked with Pegg on Mission: Impossible -- invited him to play Scotty in Star Trek (2009). He did so by sending the actor an email. Asked what went through his mind when it came to playing Scotty and picking up the strands of the character from the late James Doohan, Pegg told StarTrek.com, "I tried to do what he probably did when he got the script, which was to consider the details on the page and who is he? We weren’t making a parody. None of us were. None of us was tempted to make sly references to the original cast members. Karl (Urban) and Zach (Quinto) were probably the most similar, but they weren’t channeling DeForest Kelley and Leonard Nimoy, they were channeling the characters. It was important for us not to seem like we were being wry. To me, I wanted to play the character and, by that, do James an honor. I got to work with Chris, his son, and that felt like I had some connection with the past. I didn’t want to forget that, but it was also important to take it as seriously as possible and not see it as some sort of post-modern take on an existing thing."

Apple Doesn't Fall Far...

Simon and Chris Martin of Coldplay are good friends. Simon is the godfather, or one of them, to Apple Martin. Yes, Apple is the daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin.

Beyond the White House

Did you know that in July, 2016, Star Trek Beyond screened at the White House? Among those present: Pegg, Chris Pine, Karl Urban and then-First Lady Michelle Obama, who hosted the event as part of her Joining Forces initiative.

