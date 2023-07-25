The Star Trek: The Original Series episode "The Omega Glory" debuted on March 1, 1968. In it, Captain Ronald Tracey (Morgan Woodward) breaches the Prime Directive when he uses Federation technology to save a primitive tribe, the Kohms, from a brutal group called the Yangs. This is also the episode in which Kirk famously recites the preamble to the United States Constitution.

StarTrek.com is pleased to share 6 Things to Know about "The Omega Glory":

Roddenberry Wrote It