6 Things to Know About Malcolm McDowell

To this day, McDowell is referred to as "The Man Who Killed Kirk." He's fine with that, but less so with the sequence that earned him the nickname. "Pose this one for me (to the powers that be)," McDowell said to us in 2011. "If you have – which they had – this icon of American television, why the hell didn’t they give him a spectacular death? Why did they give him such a really paltry death? Me shooting the bridge out or some BS whatever it was? They should have sent him off in a glorious fashion, and they didn’t. They missed an opportunity." So, was McDowell referring to what ended up on screen in Generations, or the original version, in which Soran shot Kirk in the back? "Yeah, they re-shot," he said. "What did they reshoot? It was just as bad as the first one. And they spent several million dollars (on the reshoots). If you’re asking me, I thought it was poor, very poor, even the reshoot. They should have seen Shatner off in a big way."

More McDowell

McDowell likes to work and, no doubt, directors like to hire him. As prolific as ever, IMDB lists him in 18 shows and movies that are either completed or in pre-production for 2018-2019. The titles include Chicago Med, Star Wars: Rebels, Dreams I Never Had, The Unspoken and Vampires of Hollywood.