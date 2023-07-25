5 Things to Know About Ethan Phillips

4. Phillips is often asked which Voyager episode he felt served Neelix best. The actor always points to two memorable installments. “’Mortal Coil’ was the deepest episode for Neelix, without a doubt,” Phillips told StarTrek.com in a 2012 interview. “It was there he threw away some of the crap he'd been hanging on to. It showed that all that really matters is now and how we treat other people. I think that and ‘Jetrel’ were the best episodes for Neelix in terms of being deep and dramatic and showing the core of the character, where the mask dropped off and we got to see who he was. ‘Jetrel’ showed that he was able to forgive even the most heinous of acts, because he knows that only be forgiving can he move on.”