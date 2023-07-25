Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Sep 7, 2017

    6 New Ways to Decorate Your Command Chair

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Entertainment Earth just expanded their growing Chair Cape line with six new options, each inspired by classic Star Trek: The Original Seriesemblems. Whether it’s an office chair, a homework command station or special seating at an event, this lineup is a unique way to add some space exploration flare to your home or office.

    New for fall 2017, the Star Trek Chair Capes options include a Klingon Insignia Chair Cape, an Operations Red Uniform Chair Cape, a Command Gold Uniform Chair Cape, a Sciences Blue Uniform Chair Cape, a Command Green Uniform Chair Cape, and a more all-encompassing Federation Insignia Chair Cape.

    But Captain… how do they work? Just take the hook-and-loop belt strap and adjust it so it fits snuggly on the back of your seat; it’s designed to fit most standard-sized chairs. Then, stick the cape to the back of the strap, allowing the cape to hang behind your seat. Each Chair Cape measures about 24 inches long and 30 inches wide and is machine washable.

    The Star Trek Chair Capes are available now, priced at $24.99 apiece. Go to entertainmentearth.com to purchase yours.

