6 Minutes with Alan van Sprang

Moments after the WonderCon attendees watched that scene, they met Alan van Sprang, who played Leland in the scene and will return for more intrigue in season two of Discovery. Following his time on the stage, the actor – a Canadian whose credits include Conundrum, Viper, La Femme Nikita, Earth: Final Conflict, Soul Food, Evel Knievel, Saw III, Diary of the Dead, Survival of the Dead, The Tudors, Saving Hope, Reign and Shadowhunters – ventured into the press room to speak briefly with journalists about the finale scene, Leland and more. StarTrek.com was in the room, and here’s what he had to say:

Welcome to the Star Trek universe.

Oh, thank you.

How does it feel to be part of this massive family?

Pretty honored. It's pretty amazing. (Showrunners) Aaron (Harberts) and Gretchen (J. Berg)… I was doing a show called Reign and they took over that show. So, they knew me from that. They gave me a phone call and said, “Hey, would (you) like to come on board.” They didn't know what character, what I'd be doing. This was just sort of thrown in my lap. So, here we go.

Tell us about your character…

I play Leland, who's the new Section 31 (operative) in the show, and that's basically all I can say. It's basically the intelligence, a non-existent intelligence of Starfleet, and then he brings people on board.

Were you aware of Section 31 before? Or even of Star Trek in advance of Discovery?

Oh, absolutely. I'd heard of (Star Trek) through The Original Series, but I didn't get familiar with (Section 31) until I played the part. So, I looked back on it in Deep Space Nine.

Tell us about the deleted scene from “Will You Take My Hand?” and working with Michelle Yeoh…