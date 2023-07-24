6 Characters That Defined My Bisexual Journey

In Star Trek: The Original Series, many of Spock’s storylines are about how his inner conflict. Whether it’s bigotry, estranged parents, or his love life, his Vulcan and human sides are incompatible, and he never finds a good solution to his inner turmoil. As an older man, however, in the Star Trek films, we get to see a Spock who gets to move past that definition. In Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Spock attempts to truly remove his human side with the Kolinahr ritual, only to fail. Later, when Spock mind melds with the V’Ger probe, experiencing the life of something truly without feeling, he states that he has taken “simple feeling” for granted, because he hadn’t known what it meant to truly be without it. Throughout the films, we see Spock struggle less and less with dividing himself into two halves. Instead, he combines his two sides more and more. In Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, Spock tells Valeris that “logic is the beginning of wisdom,” and talks to her about faith, talking about them as compatible ideas.

Spock’s personal conflict, and the way he finally comes to terms with it as an older man, echoes a very similar journey many LGBTQ people take. We also often face bigotry, parents becoming estranged, and complications in our love lives, and many of us are adults before we can finally come to terms with our identities. When I think about how long it took me to realize I wasn’t straight, I sometimes feel embarrassed; shouldn’t I have figured it out sooner? But the reality is that each of our journeys takes as much time as it takes. Luckily, most of us won’t have to die and get resurrected by the Genesis planet while we figure things out.