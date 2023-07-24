55 Moments Celebrating 55 Years of Star Trek

It's hard to narrow down a top list of iconic Star Trek moments, but all of us here at StarTrek.com have done our best to pick 55 moments that won our hearts over the course of the past 55 years. From the emotional to the uplifting, celebrate Star Trek Day with these 55 moments from Trek history we can't stop thinking about.

1. “Infinite diversity in infinite combinations” - The Original Series - The phrase that could be considered the thesis statement of Star Trek, “Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations,” occurred in the season three episode “Is There No Truth in Beauty?” This Vulcan philosophy celebrates the infinite ways that we are different, and uplifts this as something to celebrate.

2. "Leave your bigotry in your quarters, there’s no room for it on the bridge” - The Original Series - In a striking move for a show made in the 1960s, Kirk scolds a crewmember for expressing anti-Vulcan sentiments, stating “Leave your bigotry in your quarters, there’s no room for it on the bridge.” It’s a statement that has rung true for Trek - there’s no room for hatred or bigotry in the future.

3. Tribbles! - The Original Series - One fluffy tribble is no trouble, but, unfortunately, for the crew of the Enterprise, one tribble led to a full infestation. Throw in a dispute over grain and some Klingons and you’ve got the recipe for a perfectly wonderful and humorous episode of The Original Series.

4. “Amok Time” - The Original Series - Where would Star Trek be without "Amok Time"? The episode that launched countless fanfictions is revered for how it helped shape the course of modern media fandom. Plus, Spock smiles, and who doesn’t love the normally stoic Vulcan smiling?

5. "Let This Be Your Last Battlefield" - The Original Series - The Enterprise encounters two aliens, who are mirror images of each other and set on destroying the other due to a civil war. When they return to their home planet, they find they are the sole survivors of a civil war that destroyed both races. A commentary on how hate can only destroy, it is a memorable and powerful hour of Star Trek.

6. "A Taste of Armageddon" - The Original Series - In this striking anti-war episode, the crew of the Enterprise must face a culture that has perfected the art of war with a neighboring planet. One of the morality plays that defines The Original Series, it’s another striking commentary on how war is a destructive force and that we should all strive for peace.