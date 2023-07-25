50th Anniversary Commemorative Products Available Now

The Star Trek Shop here at StarTrek.com has just unveiled a variety of apparel and other products featuring the official Star Trek 50th Anniversary logo. The apparel includes t-shirts, long-sleeve shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies, most of them black with the 50th Annviversary logo in gold.

Available now, the apparel comes in a range of sizes from small to 3X. Prices vary from product to product. Go to www.startrek.com/shop to purchase.