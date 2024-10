The Coop will celebrate Star Trek's 50th anniversary with an upcoming trio of Trek-themed bags that will be part of their Limited Edition Universal Traveler series, and StarTrek.com

The duffle bag will cost $119.95, as will the messenger bag. The backpack will be priced at $149.95. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details, and visit The Coop at www.crowdedcoop.com as well as on Facebook and Instagram.