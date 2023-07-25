50th Anniversary All-Star Crew Named at Mission New York

The project that came closest to being produced was Planet of the Titans, led by director Philip Kaufman. It was another encountering-God story, ironically with no Roddenberry involvement. It'd focus on Spock, with Kirk more or less sideline and later killed off. Kaufman wanted the legendary Toshiro Mifune to play a Klingon. Art was commissioned and things looked good. And then Paramount, Lay explained, "said, 'There's no money to be made in science-fiction,' so they pulled the plug on it."

Then, of course, there was Phase II, the series that morphed into The Motion Picture following the success of Star Wars and Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Sets were built. Thirteen scripts were written. David Gautreaux was cast as Xon, the Spock replacement, and the actor immersed himself in Vulcan lore. Eventually, though, the studio said, "'Nah, let's make a motion picture,'" Gross recalled. So, Gautreaux lost the opportunity of a lifetime. "He's the Pete Best of Star Trek," Friedman noted, referring to the Beatles' original, pre-fame drummer.

The Women of Star Trek Reflect on 50 Years

Fans enjoyed hearing from a trio of Trek's leading ladies: Marina Sirtis, Terry Farrell and Nana Visitor. As always, they were honest and direct as they spoke of their respective careers, shared their opinions about how far women have come and how far they still have to go, and marveled that it's the 50th anniversary of the Trek franchise.