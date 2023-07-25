50 Years Later -- The "Devil" Is In The Details

“The Devil in the Dark” was first broadcast on March 9, 1967, and became an instant classic for fans of Star Trek: The Original Series. On the surface, the story told in this episode concerned a very alien mother doing what she could to protect her unborn children from inadvertent destruction at the hands of oblivious humans. At a greater depth, however, “The Devil in the Dark” was really about the dangers of stereotyping and the folly of being afraid of the unknown – two principles that are just as important to remember today as they were back then.

Today is the 50th anniversary of the first television broadcast of the “The Devil in the Dark,” and to commemorate it, we thought we’d unearth some little known and lost nuggets about it. So grab your flashlight… and let’s go prospecting.

Details about the Devil

The alien mother – called a Horta – was played by stuntman and actor Janos Prohaska using a costume that he created. Indeed, it was Prohaska himself who inspired the story for this episode when, reportedly, he crawled into the Star Trek production offices while wearing a version of it and showed it dropping an egg. Writer-Producer Gene L. Coon was so taken with what Prohaska had just done that he was immediately inspired to write “The Devil in the Dark”… so that he could upend its basic trope of the dangerous alien monster.