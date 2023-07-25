50 Years Later: "Plato's Stepchildren"

While the forced kiss between Kirk and Uhura is more often discussed, I think the Spock-Chapel kiss deserves greater attention. After all, there’s no real emotional connection between Kirk and Uhura other than that of respectful colleagues and, in contrast, we know that Chapel pines for Spock. (And who wouldn’t? Nimoy is a dashing, thinking woman’s sex symbol!) Before they kiss, Chapel remarks that she’s wanted to get close to Spock, but to have this affection forced upon them both disgusts her. It’s a violation and an assault that Parmen carries out on both of them equally (as well as upon Kirk and Uhura). I appreciated Chapel’s line. Fans may have “shipped” her and Spock, but them getting together would not have been in character for him. I only wish we’d gotten to spend more time with Chapel as a character and see her do more – but that’s my wish for every female TOS character.

One moment I disagreed with was that Kirk was ultimately the Starfleet crewmember to display and use telekinetic abilities as a result of Bones’ fast-acting concoction. After his emotional torture, it would’ve been great to see Spock take the high road and deliver the closing speech to Parmen before they flee that dreadful planet without so much as a backward glance. Even Bones, the one being coerced into staying, would’ve made a great choice to stand up to Parmen with a display of mental force. Kirk is always at the center of the action, and since they were fighting a mental battle, I’d have liked to see the two more-intellectual members of the trio handle the final showdown. Can you imagine everything swirling around the room as an expression of Spock’s internal rage before he finally decided to spare Parmen’s life? Any moment in TOS that depicts Spock’s inner conflict is a win for Nimoy and the storytelling.