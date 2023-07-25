Celebrating 53 Years of The Galileo Seven

One of our favorite Star Trek: The Original Series episodes, "The Galileo Seven," premiered on January 5, 1967. In the episode, the Galileo shuttlecraft crash-landing on Taurus II with Spock, Scotty, McCoy, and others on board. On the planet, the group must fight for their lives when they make the acquaintance of Neanderthal-esque creatures, and Spock must decide if a logical approach to saving the day is the right approach.

Check out some facts, figures, quotes, and anecdotes about "The Galileo Seven" below.