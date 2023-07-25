50 Artists. 50 Years. Portfolio Collection Available Now

Fans around the world have marveled at the pieces in theStar Trek. 50 Artists. 50 Years. art exhibit that's been part of commemorating Star Trek’s 50th anniversary. And now Lightspeed Fine Art presents the Star Trek. 50 Artists. 50 Years. Portfolio Collection, which gathers together the 53 Star Trek-inspired prints from 50 of the world's top artists, including Anna-Maria Jung, J.K. Woodward, Johnson Tsang, Calvin Ma, Amir Abou-Roumie, Hyunju Kim, Erin Gallagher and Juan Ortiz, as well as Star Trek

end and renowned photographer, Leonard Nimoy. Each Star Trek. 50 Artists. 50 Years. Portfolio Collection includes 53 limited-edition prints ranging in size from 18" x 6" to 12" x 18." They come hand-numbered and housed in a custom portfolio box with suede interior.Lightspeed Fine Art is offering two options, both available now: box set with frame for $995 and box set without frame for $695. Go to www.lightspeedfineart.com to purchase your set.