50 Artists. 50 Years Exhibition Touches Down in London

The acclaimed Star Trek: 50 Artists. 50 Years. exhibition has touched down in London as the next stop on its global tour. The exhibition will be held in a space at 133-135 Bethnal Green Road, Shoreditch London E2 7D and is set to run through December 18.Star Trek: 50 Artists. 50 Years, a new traveling art exhibit created to commemorate Star Trek’s 50th anniversary, features Star Trek-inspired works by 50 artists from 10 countries around the globe, including one by Leonard Nimoy, the franchise’s iconic Spock and a renowned photographer. The exhibit includes original 2D and 3D pieces by the artists, who selected a variety of mediums -- illustrations, photographs, sculptures, paintings, graphics and more -- to express their love of the franchise and the inspiration gained from it.