50 Artists. 50 Years. Art Going Up for Auction

The gorgeous, daring, creative, unique pieces created for the Star Trek 50th anniversary exhibition, Star Trek: 50 Artists. 50 Years., will be open for bidding March 27 and then go up under the hammer on April 15 via Heritage Auctions’ Entertainment & Movie Memorabilia Auction. On offer will be sculptures, paintings, photographs, illustrations and mixed media works rendered by such respected figures as Leonard Nimoy, Kim Hyunju, Johnson Tsang, Nick Walker, Anna-Maria Jung and Amir Roumie Abou.

The pieces, which vary wildly in size, weight, texture and medium, were curated by CBS Consumer Products for the exhibit’s 2016-17 global tour, which launched at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2016. More than 100,000 fans visited the exhibition during 11 stops through North America, Europe and the Middle East, and the exhibit’s images graced many officially licensed Star Trek products, spanning from posters, mugs and books to shirts, wine bottle and more.

Among the fine art paintings and photography in the auction are: