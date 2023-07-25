Published Mar 19, 2018
50 Artists. 50 Years. Art Going Up for Auction
The gorgeous, daring, creative, unique pieces created for the Star Trek 50th anniversary exhibition, Star Trek: 50 Artists. 50 Years., will be open for bidding March 27 and then go up under the hammer on April 15 via Heritage Auctions’ Entertainment & Movie Memorabilia Auction. On offer will be sculptures, paintings, photographs, illustrations and mixed media works rendered by such respected figures as Leonard Nimoy, Kim Hyunju, Johnson Tsang, Nick Walker, Anna-Maria Jung and Amir Roumie Abou.
The pieces, which vary wildly in size, weight, texture and medium, were curated by CBS Consumer Products for the exhibit’s 2016-17 global tour, which launched at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2016. More than 100,000 fans visited the exhibition during 11 stops through North America, Europe and the Middle East, and the exhibit’s images graced many officially licensed Star Trek products, spanning from posters, mugs and books to shirts, wine bottle and more.
Among the fine art paintings and photography in the auction are:
Nimoy’s photograph titled Hand in Vulcan Gesture. Nimoy’s piece is an eerie depiction of the Vulcan salute in multi-color. The artwork is particularly poignant as it was contributed only months before his passing.
The Final Frontier, an oil on canvas, by Australian Nicky Barkla, that captures the steadfast courage of the crew from the television hit Star Trek: The Next Generation.
Make it So, a large-scale oil on panel by U.K. artist Paul Oz, employs thick, energetic marks for an up-close portrait of Captain Jean-Luc Picard, portrayed by actor Patrick Stewart on television and in feature films for 15 years.
Illustrations paying tribute to the franchise’s fan-favorite characters include works by artists:
Patrick Connan, a French art director and movie poster artist, contributing an encapsulating image of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, titled Revenge Is A Dish That Is Best Served Cold, produced on aluminum.
Amy Beth Christensen, a Senior Concept Designer at Lucasfilm Animation, whose Don't Believe in No-Win Scenarios, presents a portrait gallery of villains and heroes.
Stanley Chow, an artist/illustrator who is a regular contributor to The New Yorker, rendering a vibrant yet fleeting depiction titled Teleportation of Mr. Spock.
Among the Star Trek-themed sculptures are:
A model of the U.S.S. Bellwether by Lynn Norton, an artist who, since 1991, has sculpted nearly all of Hallmark’s Star Trek starship holiday ornaments.
Home Is Where the Journey Is, a mixed media work of the U.S.S. Enterprise by Calvin Ma, a San Francisco-based modern & contemporary artist.
Assimilation, a lighted mixed media sculpture, by Neal Smith, a toy designer for Mattel’s Team Hot Wheels. Smith’s piece represents the starship used by the series’ Borg Collective. A closer inspection reveals it’s almost entirely constructed of “assimilated” Hot Wheels toy cars.
“This is the first time a body of work like this has ever been offered at auction at one time,” said Giles Moon, an Entertainment Consignment Director at Heritage Auctions. “The artworks are marvelous and truly capture how Star Trek’s television programs and films have influenced generations of artists around the world.”
Go to www.HA.com to sign up for and participate in the auction.