5 Things to Know About Avery Brooks

Back in season one of DS9, while in production on the series' second episode, Brooks spoke to the Official Deep Space Nine Magazine about the show and his character. He addressed how Sisko had his hands full aboard the space station, dealing with the assorted characters, conflicts and politics, as well as raising his son, Jake. "When we first encounter Benjamin Sisko, you realize he is really struggling with the wars of his past, which left him a widower," the actor said. "The most wonderful of the challenges is to find all of these different colors in him and the different textures of humanity. So far, there have been no two days that are alike, and I like that."

Directing Deep Space