5 Signs You're Like Jaylah

After enduring a bumpy ride to Altamid's surface in a photon torpedo, Scotty found himself alone and unaware of his surroundings. Several locals attempted to take advantage of Scotty's confused state, until Jaylah intervened and convinced the unruly gang to disperse by displaying her proficiency in hand-to-hand combat. I don't know about you, but I only employ my best martial arts moves when I am hoping to impress a new pal.

Oblivious to their recently established friendship, Scotty mistook Jaylah's need to borrow parts from the downed torpedo as an attempt to steal Starfleet property. Jaylah employed her knife to persuade the engineer of their relationship's cordial nature and offered to help find the U.S.S. Enterprise's surviving crew members in exchange for the Scotsman's technical support. Scotty agreed to the conditions, finally recognizing Jaylah's desire for an amicable alliance.

Do you enjoy "beats and shouting?"