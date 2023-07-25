5 Reasons to Play Timelines Over the Holidays

With the Fall and Winter holidays approaching, many of you will be to be taking to the roads and airways to visit loved ones. Star Trek Timelines suggests that there's no better way to pass those hours than warping across the Alpha Quadrant, saving the galaxy from a temporal crisis.

Take a peek at our Top 5 Reasons to play Star Trek Timelines and then beam over to the App Store or Google Play and play for free today:

5. Star Trek Timelines is a game for fans by fans.

Nobody who works on Timelines wishes they were working on another gem-swapper. We’re all here because we have a passion for Star Trek, its characters, its ships, its strange new worlds, and the unlimited stories we can tell in the universe. We love sharing that passion with you, and we hope that comes across in the game.

4. Reconnect with Trek in a whole new way.

Even those of us who have seen every episode of every series -- twice -- can find new ways to connect with Trek in Timelines. Whether it’s ship or character details, fun storylines or awe-inspiring alien worlds, you’ll find something that sparks a long-forgotten memory almost every time you play.

3. Immersive 3D graphics are unlike anything you have seen on mobile.

If you’re used to your mobile games looking like, well, mobile games, Timelines shows you the limits of what is possible. Beautiful planetscapes, breathtaking temporal anomalies, ships with astonishing reality and features like individual warp effects will make you feel like you’ve been transported to the 24th century.

2. Fun and surprising Easter eggs will keep you coming back for more.

Can you figure out the how to make the transporter malfunction in just the right way to give you Tuvix? Or maybe you can unlock a playable version of the most addictive game in the galaxy? Our developers regularly sneak new surprises into the game; maybe you’ll be the first to discover one?

1. You can tell your own Star Trek story.

The framework of our game gives you the opportunity to experience Star Trek and its rich history in a new way. You can put Kirk and Khan on an away team together, or fill a shuttle with Wesley Crushers and see what happens. We provide the framework, but it falls to you to build the story. Also, you’ll have the opportunity to vote on event outcomes, new characters added to the game, and new storylines.

Available now on the App Store and Google Play, Star Trek Timelines merges the characters, stories and settings from Star Trek: The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise. Gather your favorite heroes -- or villains -- to build your dream crew, explore the galaxy and lead Starfleet through a crisis threatening the very fabric of time and space. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter for the latest updates -- and don’t forget to rate us in the app store if you enjoy playing.