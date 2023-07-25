5 Favorite Scenes from Into Darkness

STID opens strong and closes strong, too. The final four minutes give us a sweet Kirk-McCoy-Spock scene, a shot of Khan in stasis, an affecting Kirk speech power (including the classic "to boldly go" lines), gorgeous images of the Enterprise, and Sulu relinquishing the captain's chair to Kirk, with Kirk commenting that "It's hard to get out of it once you've had a taste, isn't that right, Mr. Sulu?" And then there's McCoy lamenting, "Five years in space. God help me," final interactions between Kirk and Carol Marcus and Kirk and Spock, followed by a neat warp trail visual as the Enterprise once again heads toward the final frontier.So, what are your favorite scenes from Star Trek Into Darkness?