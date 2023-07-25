45 Years from Today... First Contact Day

Forty-five years from tonight – on April 5, 2063 -- the Vulcan survey spacecraft T’Plana-Hath will land in Bozeman, Montana, after following the warp signature of the Phoenix, a ship that represented the human race’s first successful attempt at achieving warp drive. Soon after, a robed Vulcan, will offer the Vulcan salute and meet Dr. Zefram Cochrane, pilot of the Phoenix and the inventor of warp drive. First Contact will be etched in history, and it will pave the way for the formation of the United Federation of Planets.

Of course, First Contact and First Contact Day are fictional creations. That said, they’ve been well chronicled across the Star Trek franchise. Anyone interested in the finer details should be sure to check out some of the following:

On the Big Screen