40 Years Ago: Star Trek And Colorforms

Before the era of photo editing software and picture sticker apps, there were Colorforms. Invented in 1951 by artists Harry and Patricia Kislevitz, the plastic, removable, stick-ons became toy icons eventually selling more than a billion boxes featuring licensed characters as diverse as Popeye, the Sweathogs of Welcome Back, Kotter, My Little Pony and DC Superheroes. Colorforms were also part of an important era of Star Trek history when the franchise was inching its way back to the mainstream.