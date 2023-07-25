3Doodler Launches Limited Crew Edition Pen Sets

From Star Trek: The Original Series

The Command Division pen set – for those who know how to take charge and love green beings

The Operations Division pen set – because you know how to fix things

The Sciences Division pen set – when you need more than just Bones to solve your problem

From Star Trek: The Next Generation

The Command Division pen set – so that you can make it so

The Operations Division pen set – to really get a handle on tactical or fix that warp core

The Sciences Division pen set – so you can crush it in the medical bay or make a new telescope

For community members who already own a 3Doodler, the company is also offering a 3Doodler Create Star Trek Project Kit, which comes with a special Star Trek Project Guide, packed with detailed step-by-step instructions for Star Trek themed projects, & 3 packs of plastic (75 strands) in a selection of Star Trek specific colors, all for $24.99 ($29.99 Retail Value). The kits will offer Doodlers a chance to make a variety of items taken from the series included Vulcan ears, a Klingon forehead, and their very own Enterprise from both Star Trek: The Original Series and Star Trek: The Next Generation. Experience the final frontier of creativity and bring your favorite Star Trek moments to life in your own home. Visit the Kickstarter “Gold” campaign today to purchase a Star Trek Crew Edition pen for $99.99.