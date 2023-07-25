Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

    Published Nov 17, 2016

    366 Project Pics Go Behind the Scenes of TMP & Trek II

    366 Project Pics Go Behind the Scenes of TMP & Trek II

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com, as we do each month, is pleased to share the latest photos from The 366 Project at the Roddenberry Vault. This month's pictures include behind-the-scenes shots from Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, including Kirstie Alley having her Saavik ears applied, Leonard Nimoy getting his makeup touched up, the Khan camera crew filming a sequence on the bridge and the cover of a Khan script draft, as well as B-T-S and premiere shots from Star Trek: The Motion Picture, and more.

    The 366 Project at the Roddenberry Vault is a Facebook page on which Roddenberry.com posts a photo a day in order to celebrate Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry and the 50th anniversary of his enduring creation.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top