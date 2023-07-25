366 Project Pics Go Behind the Scenes of TMP & Trek II

StarTrek.com, as we do each month, is pleased to share the latest photos from The 366 Project at the Roddenberry Vault. This month's pictures include behind-the-scenes shots from Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, including Kirstie Alley having her Saavik ears applied, Leonard Nimoy getting his makeup touched up, the Khan camera crew filming a sequence on the bridge and the cover of a Khan script draft, as well as B-T-S and premiere shots from Star Trek: The Motion Picture, and more.