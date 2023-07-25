Published Jan 15, 2017
32 Years Ago Today: Nimoy Gets His Hollywood Star
January 16, 1985 was officially declared Leonard Nimoy Day in Los Angeles. On that date, Star Trek's favorite Vulcan received his Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony featuring Bill Welsh, president of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Johnny Grant, the honorary mayor of Hollywood. Star Trek figures in attendance included Gene Roddenberry, Nichelle Nichols, DeForest Kelley, George Takei, Harve Bennett, Majel Barrett-Roddenberry and Walter Koenig.
"There is no way in the world that I could have hoped or possibly even dreamed that a day like this would come in my life," Nimoy said when he got to the podium. He went on to add, "I find myself in a rather illogical position. My star is on the ground and my head in the stars."
Nimoy's Star can be found at 6651 Hollywood Blvd.