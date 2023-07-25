3-CD TMP Soundtrack Set Coming In June

When it comes to Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek fans tend to love it or hate it, but there’s no denying two things: it was ambitious and featured one hell of a score by the late, great Jerry Goldsmith. Aficionados of that score will be thrilled to hear that La-La Land Records, Sony Music and Paramount Pictures have joined forces on Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Complete Score, which will be released on June 5.

The Complete Score will be a full-throttle affair, spread across three CDs. Disc one and part of disc two will include Goldsmith’s score, along with unused Goldsmith cues. Disc three will include additional alternate takes and such bonus material as a disco version of Goldsmith’s theme, a Shaun Cassidy-sung love theme entitled “A Star Beyond Time,” synthesizer excerpts, Craig Huxley’s “blaster beam” and more. And it all comes in a clamshell package, accompanied by a 40-page booklet written by Jeff Bond and Mike Matessino, the latter of whom co-produced the reissue.

To help celebrate the release of Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Complete Score,” fans are invited to attend a special event on June 4 at the Arclight Cinemas in Hollywood. The Star Trek: The Motion Picture Soundtrack Celebration will feature a live panel discussion moderated by Jeff Bond, CD soundtrack signing, a display of props and costumes from The Motion Picture and a screening of Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition. Among the special guests slated to attend and participate in the panels and signings are longtime Goldsmith recording engineer Bruce Botnick, Craig Huxley, TMP session violinist David Newman, TMP director of cinematography Richard H. Kline, and Mike Matessino, as well as a few surprises. Advance copies of the soundtrack will be available for purchase at the event.

Click HERE for the La-La Land Records site and HERE for details and ticket information about the Star Trek: The Motion Picture Soundtrack Celebration. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about the Celebration.