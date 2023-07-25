28 Years Later... It's Still "Elementary, Dear Data"

It was December 5, 1988, or 28 years ago, that the fan-favorite Star Trek: The Next Generation episode “Elementary, Dear Data” debuted. And it remains one of TNG's most-entertaining episodes. A second-season outing, it focused on Data, Geordi and Dr. Pulaski, who got caught up in a Sherlock Holmes-style holodeck mystery involving a quick-thinking, fast-learning and (arguably) sentient Professor James Moriarty (Daniel Davis). Director Rob Bowman shot it inventively, lending it tremendous visual appeal, all of which was complemented by Robert Blackman's colorful costumes, as well as the impressive Victorian sets, and, of course, the fun performances by Brent Spiner, LeVar Burton, Diana Muldaur and guest star Davis.