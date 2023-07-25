Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published Aug 10, 2017

    26th Century Dreadnought R&D Promotion

    By Star Trek Online

    Star Trek Online, for a limited time, from now until 8/31 at 10am PST, is running a promotion that will provide an additional bonus when opening a Research and Development Pack.When you purchase a Research and Development Pack from the C-Store and open it, you will receive either 10 Lobi Crystals or Special Requisition Pack - 26th Century Heavy Dreadnought Tier 6 Ship, in addition to the Research and Development Pack.Here is some information about the Research and Development Pack:These packs feature a myriad of materials to give you a head start with our latest crafting update. With numerous materials ranging from common to very rare, components galore, to research and development catalysts, these packs offer tons of opportunities, so you can start off crafting with a bang. The C-Store features both single packs and bundles of four, so Captains can buy multiple packs at a discount.Research and Development Pack – 300 Zen•    This pack includes: o    15 Common, Uncommon, Rare or Very Rare R&D Materialso    15 Uncommon, Rare or Very Rare R&D Materialso    6 Rare or Very Rare R&D Materialso    4 Very Rare R&D Materialso    3 Mk 2 or Better R&D Componentso    3 Mk 6 or Better R&D Componentso    2 Mk 10 or Better R&D Componentso    3 Random R&D Catalystso    4 Random Upgrade AcceleratorsResearch and Development Pack Bundle – 1000 Zen

    •    This pack includes: o    4 Research and Development Packs ?    (You will receive 4 separate packs when making this one purchase, NOT 1 pack that unpacks 4)Opening this Special Requisition Pack - 26th Century Heavy Dreadnought Tier 6 Ship will award one of 3 ships depending on the character’s faction:•    Temporal Heavy Dreadnought Cruiser [T6] – Universe Class (Starfleet Only)•    Durgath Temporal Heavy Dreadnought Battlecruiser [T6] (Klingons Only)•    Valkis Temporal Heavy Dreadnought Warbird [T6] (Romulans Only)Below are the stats, consoles and traits for the ships listed above:


    Temporal Heavy Dreadnought Cruiser [T6] - Universe Class










    Defensive Configuration

    Offensive Configuration

    Support Configuration

    Molecular Deconstruction Beam




    Ship Details































    Durgath Temporal Heavy Dreadnought Battlecruiser [T6]







    Defensive Configuration

    Offensive Configuration

    Support Configuration

    Molecular Deconstruction Beam




    Ship Details
































    Valkis Temporal Heavy Dreadnought Warbird [T6]






    Defensive Configuration

    Offensive Configuration

    Support Configuration

    Molecular Deconstruction Beam




    Ship Details





































    Special Item and Abilities


    Energy Distributor (Inherent Ability - Passive)





    Gravitic Lance (Inherent Ability - Click)




    Console – Universal - Energy Distributor Accelerator



    NOTE:





    Repair Mode (Starship Trait)


    Hangar Pets


    Starfleet Hangar Pets



    Cestus Class Frigate



    Cestus Class Frigates


    Availability


    Weapons






    Abilities






    Advanced Cestus Class Frigates


    Availability


    Weapons






    Abilities







    Elite Cestus Class Frigates


    Availability


    Weapons






    Abilities






    Klingon Hangar Pets



    baSro' Class Frigate



    baSro' Class Frigates


    Availability


    Weapons






    Abilities






    Advanced baSro' Class Frigates


    Availability


    Weapons






    Abilities







    Elite baSro' Class Frigates


    Availability


    Weapons






    Abilities






    Romulan Hangar Pets



    Craeul Class Frigate



    Craeul Class Frigates


    Availability


    Weapons






    Abilities






    Advanced Craeul Class Frigates


    Availability


    Weapons






    Abilities







    Elite Craeul Class Frigates


    Availability


    Weapons






    Abilities





