21 Years Later: "Profit and Loss"

Quark got some lovin' in "Profit and Loss," the Deep Space Nine episode that aired on March 20, 1994—or 21 years ago today. Professor Natima Lang arrives aboard the space station with two of her students, only they're not who they initially claim to be. It's quickly revealed that Natima, once Quark's great love, is a fugitive. Her "students" are leaders of the Cardassian underground movement that is fighting the military establishment to build a non-violent future for their people. Complicating matters, Garak wants them all dead and Quark just wants to reunite with Natima. In the end, Garak does the right thing, Quark reluctantly bids farewell to Natima, and Natima promises that when they meet again it'll be worth the wait.

Some anecdotes and facts about "Profit and Loss:"