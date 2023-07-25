2018 Star Trek Calendars Available Now

It’s almost time to turn the calendar page to 2018. And if you or a Star Trek-loving friend or family member is eager to literally turn that page, there are plenty of Star Trek calendars from which to choose. StarTrek.com breaks down the various options:

Star Trek: Discovery (U.S.)

The Star Trek: Discovery 2018 Wall Calendar is 24 pages of images of characters and scenes from season one of the newest Trek game in town. It's available at amazon.com.

Star Trek: Discovery (U.K)

Fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland can set their sights on Danilo’s Star Trek: Discovery Official 2018 Calendar. It's available starting November 15 danilo.com.

Ships of the Line (U.S.)

The panoramic Star Trek 2018 Ships of the Line Wall Calendar opens horizontally to maximize the detail and drama of each stunning piece of art, with the art, as always, showcasing spectacular images of the most famous Trek vessels in a variety of iconic scenes and settings. The ships have been rendered by such talents as Doug Drexler, John Eaves, D.M. Phoenix, Gabriel Koerner, Matt Boardman, Michael Wiley and Alain Rivard. The Star Trek 2018 Ships of the Line Wall Calendar is available now at amazon.com.

Ships of the Line (U.K.)

Danilo's Star Trek Ships of the Line Official 2018 Calendar features an iconic image each month alongside a funky date panel, with the the U.S.S. Enterprise and Galileo shuttle among the ships represented. It is available in the U.K. and Ireland at danilo.com.

The Original Series (U.S.)

Also for U.S. fans, there’s the 2018 Star Trek: The Original Series Wall Calendar, which features Spock on the cover and inside images of Kirk, Scotty, Uhura, Dr. McCoy, Sulu and Chekov, as well as the Enterprise, the Guardian of Forever, and more. The 2018 Star Trek: The Original Series Wall Calendar is available at amazon.com.

The Original Series (U.K.)

Also from Danilo, and available in the U.K. and Ireland is the Star Trek Official 2018 Calendar. The 12-month calendar features retro Gold Key/poster-style images of Captain James T. Kirk, First Officer Spock and many more. Plus, there is a glossy center spread included. The Star Trek Official 2018 Calendar - Square Wall Format is available now at danilo.com.