    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jun 26, 2017

    2018 Ships of the Line Calendar Available Now

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The Star Trek Ships of the Line 2018wall calendar is available now from Universe Publishing. The panoramic calendar spans 24 pages and opens horizontally to maximize the detail and drama of each stunning piece of art. As always, the calendar is dedicated to showcasing spectacular images of the most famous vessels from the iconic franchise in a variety of iconic scenes and settings. Among those contributing to the 2018 calendar are Doug Drexler, John Eaves, D.M. Phoenix, Gabriel Koerner, Matt Boardman, Michael Wiley and Alain Rivard.

    Priced at $14.99, the Star Trek Ships of the Line 2018 wall calendar can be purchased at www.amazon.com.

